Home / Economy / Eurozone unemployment rate fell in November

Eurozone unemployment rate fell in November

REUTERS
1 min read . 09:31 PM IST MARIA MARTINEZ, The Wall Street Journal

  • The eurozone jobless rate fell to 7.2% in November from 7.3% in October, data from the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat showed

The jobless rate in the eurozone declined in November, as the recovery of the labor market continued despite supply-chain disruptions, rising prices and a surge in coronavirus cases.

The eurozone jobless rate fell to 7.2% in November from 7.3% in October, data from the European Union’s statistics agency Eurostat showed Monday. The reading is in line with the forecast by economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

The number of people classified as unemployed in the eurozone decreased by 222,000 in November compared with the previous month, to 11.8 million, the agency said.

The youth unemployment rate--among people under 25--fell to 15.5% in November from 15.8% in October, Eurostat said.

People categorized as unemployed don’t include those who aren’t free to look for work, the statistics agency said, citing the example of parents who had to take on child-care duties.

The data also don’t include workers under furlough programs as unemployed. These programs, which have limited the effect of the pandemic on the region’s labor market, cover a large proportion of wages of workers employed by businesses that have had to cut back on their activities as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text

