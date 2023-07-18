New Delhi; India’s exports to the European Union (EU) and the flagship production linked incentive scheme could attract higher degree of scrutiny after the world's largest trading bloc came out with a regulation that prohibits foreign subsidies which distorts competition, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said in a report.

The new "Foreign Subsidies Regulation" is among the barrage of regulatory changes enforced by the EU that is feared will disrupt trade. Minimizing the impact of such regulation is crucial for India as EU is among the country's largest export markets. New Delhi’s total exports to the region in FY23 were worth nearly $75 billion.

The Foreign Subsidies Regulation (FSR), that came into effect on 12 July, says that companies must begin notifying details of relevant transactions involving foreign subsidies starting from 12 October 2023. The European Commission will publish guidelines on the application of the FSR on 31 December 2023, and release an annual report on the FSR's implementation by 30 June 2024.

“The FSR covers financial contributions from non-EU governments to companies operating in/exporting to the EU's market. These contributions include direct grants, interest-free or low-interest loans, tax incentives, state-funded research and development, provision of goods or services at below-market prices, and provision of land or buildings at below-market prices," GTRI said.

In cases where the Commission finds that a foreign subsidy is distorting competition, it can impose various remedies, including fines of up to 10% of the company's annual aggregated turnover, requiring the company to repay the foreign subsidy if competition distortion is confirmed, or banning the company from participating in public procurement, the report warned.

It's worth noting that FSR applies to transactions above a certain threshold. Companies must notify the European Commission if their transactions involving foreign subsidies exceed this threshold. For mergers and acquisitions, notification is mandatory if the combined value of the merging companies' assets exceeds EUR 500 million but not necessary if the value of foreign subsidies is less than EUR 1 million.

Ajay Srivastava, former Indian Trade Service officer and founder of New Delhi-based think tank, GTRI, said that FSR shows EUs hypocrisy knows no limits.

“While distributing an annual $50 billion subsidy to farmers and over $100 billion plus annual subsidies on clean energy transition, the EU empowers itself to investigate subsidies given by other countries," Srivastava added.

Countries go to World Trade Organization to resolve such disputes through the WTO's Subsidies and Countervailing Measures Agreement. WTO explicitly prohibits countries from investigating subsidies given by other countries. Thus, FSR is also in violation of the WTO mandate. FSR compromises the integrity of the WTO process, Srivastava stressed.

The GTRI report said that India exported goods worth over $74.8 billion to EU countries in FY23 with key products being diesel, ATF, Apparel and makeup, smartphone, cut and polished diamonds, aluminium ingots, medicines, turbochargers.

“The EU Commission can now investigate these products if they have received any incentives like PLI, FAME or export benefits in India. Most vulnerable are smartphones and other IT-related exports of goods and services to the EU. Given India's involvement in exporting services and participating in small ways in public procurement in the EU, the FSR may also impact these areas," the report added.

The EU Commission is already investigating the PLI scheme, and a decision is expected soon.

If the Commission finds the PLI scheme violates WTO rules, it could impose sanctions/fines.

Indian businesses must identify any subsidies they receive from governments, state-owned enterprises, and other public bodies and notify the EU, Srivastava added.