EUs new subsidy regulation could hit India’s PLI scheme, exports: GTRI3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 06:11 PM IST
The Foreign Subsidies Regulation, that came into effect on 12 July, says that companies must begin notifying details of relevant transactions involving foreign subsidies starting from 12 October 2023.
New Delhi; India’s exports to the European Union (EU) and the flagship production linked incentive scheme could attract higher degree of scrutiny after the world's largest trading bloc came out with a regulation that prohibits foreign subsidies which distorts competition, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI) said in a report.
