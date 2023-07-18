EU’s new subsidy rule could hit India’s PLI2 min read 18 Jul 2023, 11:19 PM IST
The EU's new Foreign Subsidies Regulation came into effect on 12 July
India’s exports to the European Union (EU) and the country’s flagship production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme could attract a higher degree of scrutiny in the EU after the world’s largest trading bloc came out with a regulation prohibiting foreign subsidies that distort competition, the Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI), a New Delhi-based think tank, said in a report.
