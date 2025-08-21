New Delhi: The recently-announced US-EU (European Union) Framework Agreement on trade—which maintains a 15% blanket tariff on the bloc's exports to the world's largest economy—could offer important lessons for India as it negotiates its own rules under the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).

As New Delhi pursues a free trade agreement (FTA) with the EU, experts say the country must secure similar carve-outs and flexibilities, particularly to protect Indian small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and exporters from steep compliance costs.

Without such measures, the country's firms could face significant regulatory hurdles, while US competitors benefit from preferential treatment, potentially eroding India’s competitive position in the European markets.

“For India, which is in the advanced stages of negotiating its own free trade agreement with the EU, these developments carry clear lessons. New Delhi should push for similar carve-outs and flexibilities in CBAM and sustainability rules, especially to shield Indian SMEs and exporters from disproportionate costs," said Ajay Srivastava, founder of economic think tank, Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI).

Indeed, the US-EU Framework Agreement on trade also grants the US concessions on European regulatory frameworks, including CBAM and Corporate Sustainability Rules.

The EU will provide flexibilities for US SMEs under CBAM, effective 1 January, 2026, and ease compliance under the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence and Reporting Directives (CSDDD and CSRD) from July 2027, even considering exemptions for firms already subject to high-standard rules.

These steps underscore the EU’s readiness to accommodate US concerns when market access and strategic partnerships are at stake.

A senior government official told Mint that India will need to negotiate its CBAM strategy well with the EU. “The US-EU trade framework could be useful in this regard," the person added, requesting anonymity. “India will also seek similar concessions while finalizing the deal," the person added.

India’s FTA negotiations with the EU aim to expand market access, boost exports, and strengthen strategic economic ties. Key discussions focus on tariff cuts, regulatory harmonization, and protection for Indian companies, especially SMEs, against steep compliance costs. The deal is expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

"The EU has shown flexibility by addressing certain concerns of the US under CBAM, including on the de minimis threshold," said Pankaj Chadha, chairman at Engineering Export Promotion Council. "India, as a developing economy, should also negotiate for a fair deal with the EU, aiming for zero CBAM on its exports. Our exporters need a level playing field to remain competitive," he added.

Economists, however, do not expect India's exports to see any immediate impact of the US-EU Framework Agreement on trade.

“For India, the US tariffs on EU exports are unlikely to have an immediate impact. Our key export sectors to the US, like RMG (ready-made garments), precious stones, leather, and agricultural products, don’t directly compete with the EU," said Madan Sabnavis, chief economist at Bank of Baroda.

Sectors such as electronics, which might have overlapped, are largely exempted from the US tariffs, he added.