EU's trade framework with US could offer key lessons for India
As New Delhi pursues a FTA with the EU, experts say the country must secure similar carve-outs and flexibilities, particularly to protect Indian SMEs and exporters from steep compliance costs.
New Delhi: The recently-announced US-EU (European Union) Framework Agreement on trade—which maintains a 15% blanket tariff on the bloc's exports to the world's largest economy—could offer important lessons for India as it negotiates its own rules under the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM).