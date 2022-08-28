EV adoption beginning of silent revolution in India, says Modi

Highlighting one of the features of electric vehicles, he said that they are silent.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Be it 2 wheeler or 4 wheeler, they don’t make any noise. This silence is not only about its engineering, but it is also the beginning of a silent revolution in the country", Modi said.
As part of the government’s efforts to boost the EV ecosystem, he said that various incentives are being provided to EV buyers. The government has taken several steps such as rebates in income tax and simplifying the loan process, he added.
“To boost the supply, work is also being carried out at a fast pace to introduce PLI schemes in automobile and automobile components manufacturing", the Prime Minister said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
A battery swapping policy has also been introduced, the prime minister said, adding that with the strengthening of supply, demand and ecosystem, the EV sector is going to progress.
Modi noted that India has announced in COP-26 that it will achieve 50% of its installed electrical capacity from non-fossil sources by 2030.
“We have set a ‘net zero’ target for 2070", Modi said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Appreciating Maruti Suzuki for working biofuel, ethanol blending and hybrid EVs, the prime minister also suggested Suzuki to start work on projects related to compressed biomethane gas.
Stressing on the need for a better environment for healthy competition and mutual learning, he said: “It will benefit both the nation and the business".
During the programme, Prime Minister of Japan Fumio Kishida conveyed his greetings for the occasion through a video message and said that the growth of Maruti Suzuki over the course of four decades embodies robust economic ties between India and Japan. He lauded the management of Suzuki for recognizing the potential of the Indian market.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“I consider that we owe this success to the understanding and support of the people and government of India. Recently, Indian economic growth has been further accelerating due to various assistance measures for the manufacturing sector guided by the strong leadership of Prime Minister Modi", he said.
He informed that many other Japanese companies have expressed their interest to invest in India.