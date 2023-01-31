EV market may cross 1-cr sales mark per annum by 2030: Economic Survey2 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 04:23 PM IST
As per industry estimates, the total EV sales in India stood at around 10 lakh units in 2022.
India's electric vehicles (EV) market is expected to grow to one crore units annual sales by 2030 and create 5 crore direct and indirect jobs, according to the Economic Survey 2022-23.
