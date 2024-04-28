Even if the Fed cuts, the days of ultralow rates are over

But when the Fed raised the fed-funds rates to 5.3% last year, the highest since 2001, the economy appeared to shrug it off, giving reason to think neutral might be higher. “The economy has weathered this exceptionally well. No one could have told me 10 years ago we would have raised rates to this level with this outcome," said Joe Davis, chief global economist at Vanguard. “Our conviction in a higher neutral rate is going up as every quarter of data comes in."