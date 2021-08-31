Even with 20.1% GDP growth, the economy has been set back by three years

This massive contraction happened because the government decided to lock down the country for much of April and May 2020 to prevent the spread of the Covid pandemic. With people and goods not moving around and services being more or less shut, the economic activity took a huge beating. Supply chains broke down. Many manufacturing units and offices were shut. So were malls and shops selling general merchandise. Only shops selling essentials could open for a few hours every day. All this resulted in the economy contracting by almost a quarter.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}