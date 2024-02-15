Even With Fewer Rate Cuts, You Should Still Buy Bonds
SummaryMarkets were too gung-ho about how much the Fed would cut rates this year. But savers with long investment horizons still shouldn’t miss out on the opportunity to lock in 4.5% fixed-income returns.
Whether investors expect too many interest-rate cuts or too few depends on what time frame you are looking at.
