India sees rising evening power shortages as solar supply fades

Power shortages—and load-shedding—have been ongoing this month in the midst of the heatwave. On Monday (25 May), the total energy shortage was 11.24 MUs. And on 21 May, when demand touched a record high of 270.82GW with an evening peak of 246GW, the shortage was 15.02 MUs. Again, the shortages were led by Maharashtra, Haryana and Punjab, in that order.