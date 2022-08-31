‘Every Indian city should have ODF++ certification in 5 years’

A city can be declared as ODF++ city under the Swachh Bharat Mission if at any point of the day, not a single person is found defecating and urinating in the open, all community and public toilets are functional and well maintained
Every Indian city should have ‘ODF++’ certification in the next five years, an official said on Wednesday.
A city can be declared as ODF++ city under the Swachh Bharat Mission if at any point of the day, not a single person is found defecating and urinating in the open, all community and public toilets are functional and well maintained, and the entire septage and sewage is safely managed and treated, with no discharging and dumping of untreated sewage in drains, water bodies or open areas.
“With eight years of Swachh Bharat, today, in urban areas, there is a high scope of innovative services that focus on functionalization of public and community toilets. Swachh Bharat 2.0 provides for aspirational toilets in high footfall places like tourist locations, and places of significance," said Roopa Mishra, Joint Secretary and National Mission Director, Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.
She was speaking at the keynote address at the WASH Leaders Forum 2022 organised by the Toilet Board Coalition.
She further added, on 15 August, when the nation was celebrating 75 years of Indian independence we saw, more than 500 cities declared themselves as ‘Safai Mitra Surakshit’. It is about the commitment of moving from manholes to machine holes, adopting technology for desludging and not to bring hazard to human beings in the cleaning of septic tanks and sewers."
Organized by the Toilet Board Coalition, the forum discussed India’s thriving Sanitation Economy and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) marketplace, and featured a pioneering group of global companies, government, and societal leaders that are shaping the future of sanitation in India.
The Toilet Board Coalition partners with leading organizations to shape future smart, sustainable sanitation systems. Having framed the opportunity of the sanitation economy, the Toilet Board Coalition has assembled growing evidence of significant new benefits for business and society across sectors – an estimated $148 billion annual opportunity by 2030 in India alone.