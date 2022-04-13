‘Everywhere...’: What Gita Gopinath said after US inflation hit 40-year high

‘Everywhere...’: What Gita Gopinath said after US inflation hit 40-year high2 min read . 13 Apr 2022
- Gita Gopinath on Wednesday took to Twitter to point out, ‘pretty much everywhere inflation is a problem, even as the magnitudes differ’
In the wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis pushing US inflation to a four-decade high, with the consumer price index (CPI) climbing 8.5% over the 12 months to March, the biggest jump since December 1981 and a sign of the pressure President Joe Biden's administration is under even as it looks for more ways to punish Moscow for the attack on its neighbor, according to government data released on Tuesday.
The inflation surge has dragged Joe Biden's approval lower since it began last year, and the president sought to pin the blame on Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion's disruptions to global energy markets, as per AFP report.
The Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Gita Gopinath on Wednesday took to Twitter to point out, “pretty much everywhere inflation is a problem, even as the magnitudes differ. In advanced economies, sequential inflation has accelerated in Europe and is very high in the US. Inflation in Emerging Markets remains elevated. An exception is Emerging Asia, especially China."
This comes at a time when the United States and its allies are pushing ahead with sanctions aimed at forcing Vladimir Putin to spend Russia's money propping up its economy rather than sustaining its “war machine" for the fight in Ukraine, a top Treasury Department official said Tuesday.
Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo, one of the main US coordinators on the Russian sanctions strategy, said in an interview with The Associated Press that the goal is to make Russia “less able to project power in the future."
On the same day that inflation notched its steepest increase in decades, Adeyemo said reducing supply chain backlogs and managing the pandemic are key to bringing down soaring prices that he related to the ongoing land war in Ukraine, which has contributed to rising energy costs.
Adeyemo discussed the next steps the U.S. and its allies will take to inflict financial pain on Russia - and the complications the war has on rising costs to Americans back home.
Adeyemo said the U.S. and its allies will next target the supply chains that contribute to the construction of Russia's war machine, which includes “everything from looking at ways to go after the military devices that have been built to use not only in Ukraine, but to project power elsewhere."
(With inputs from agencies)