‘Everywhere...’: What Gita Gopinath said after US inflation hit 40-year high

In the wake of Russia-Ukraine crisis pushing US inflation to a four-decade high, with the consumer price index (CPI) climbing 8.5% over the 12 months to March, the biggest jump since December 1981 and a sign of the pressure President Joe Biden's administration is under even as it looks for more ways to punish Moscow for the attack on its neighbor, according to government data released on Tuesday.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}