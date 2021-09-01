E-way bill data suggests steady economic activity in August

NEW DELHI: Daily average e-way bills generated in August were steady when compared to July, suggesting that goods transportation within and across states was stabilising and Goods and Services Tax revenue for the Centre and states is likely to maintain their pace in September.

Data from GSTN, the company that processes tax returns, showed that up to 30 August, daily average e-way bills raised stood at 2.1 million, about 2% more than what was seen in July.

Centre and states had collected ₹1.16 trillion in GST revenue in July for the transactions in June, when daily average e-way bills generated was at 1.8 million.

E-way bill data give an early peak into the level of goods transactions taking place in the economy. Stabilising of e-way bill generation indicates supply chains functioning smoothly recovering from the disruption caused by regional mobility curbs imposed during the early stage of the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

GDP data released on Tuesday showned that in the June quarter economy had expanded at a record pace of 20.1% over a low base, aided by a rebound in manufacturing and construction activities.

Data also showed that gross value added in the manufacturing sector grew 49.6% from a year earlier, while construction grew by 68.3% in the June quarter. Both these sectors had contracted sharply in the June quarter of FY21.

The recovery in economic activity has strengthened the central government’s fiscal position too. As per data from the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Centre’s revenue deficit at the end of the April-July period stood at ₹two trillion or about 18% of the budget estimate. This was around ₹7.1 trillion or 117% of budget estimate in the same time a year ago.

