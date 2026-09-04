E-way bill generation rises 7.7% to over 139 million in August

New Delhi: Generation of electronic permits for goods shipments within and across states rose 7.7% year-on-year to 139.09 million in August, according to the government data released on Friday.

E-way bill generation declined marginally from 139.79 million in July, but remained above the 130-million mark for the fifth consecutive month in this fiscal year (FY27).

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The latest data indicated that goods movement remained firm despite the moderation. The July figure showed a 6% year-on-year rise, compared with 14.5% in June and 10.9% in May.

E-way bills are required for the movement of goods above a prescribed value threshold and capture transactions involving the transportation of goods across the country. The data is widely tracked as a high-frequency indicator of goods movement, domestic trade and GST compliance.

“The sustained rise in e-way bill generation figures clearly reflects that the growth momentum in India’s organised economy remains firmly intact,” said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY India.

Sign of resilience “This consistent upward trend is a strong signal of underlying economic resilience, driven by improved compliance, formalisation of business activity, and steady consumption demand across sectors.”

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Building on this positive trajectory, it is reasonable to expect that collections in September will be even more robust as the country moves into the festive season, he said.

“Historically, the festive period has been associated with a marked uptick in consumer spending, business activity, and overall economic sentiment, and this year is expected to follow a similar pattern,” he said.

The import-linked explanation is supported by the latest GST data. Gross GST revenue from imports rose 29% year-on-year to ₹62,604 crore in August, significantly outpacing the 9.3% growth in gross domestic GST revenue to ₹1.37 trillion, according to provisional government data. Total gross GST revenue rose 14.8% to ₹1.99 trillion during the month.

E-way bill system The August data also comes as the government has deferred changes to the e-way bill system, giving businesses, transporters and GST software providers a reprieve just days before the changes were due to take effect on 1 August.

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The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) again deferred the changes, which were intended to tighten compliance and improve the traceability of goods movement through additional validations in the e-way bill system.

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The changes would also have required businesses and GST Suvidha Providers (GSPs) to modify their enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems and GST software ahead of the deadline.

About the Author Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sector...Read More ✕ Dhirendra Kumar Dhirendra Kumar is a seasoned policy reporter with about 20 years of experience in deep, on-ground reporting across key economic and governance sectors. His work spans finance, public expenditure, disinvestment, public sector enterprises, textiles, trade, consumer affairs, and agriculture, with a strong focus on uncovering structural policy shifts and their real-world impact.



Kumar has been awarded the Chaudhary Charan Singh Award for Excellence in Journalism in Agricultural Research and Development, recognising his contribution to reporting on critical issues in the farm sector. He has also been a recipient of a fellowship in international trade from the National Press Foundation, which has further strengthened his coverage of global trade dynamics and their implications for India.



Kumar is known for breaking complex policy developments into clear, accessible stories. His reporting focuses on uncovering under-reported trends, explaining policy shifts, and helping readers stay informed about developments that shape India’s economic landscape.