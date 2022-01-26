E-way bill generation picks up in mid-January

After an initial moderation to two million permits a day on an average up to 9 December, e-way bill generation ticked higher to 2.16 million a day on an average as per data up to 23 January available from GSTN, the company that processes tax returns. Since last May, goods shipment within the country has improved steadily, recovering from the regional mobility curbs that were put in place to combat the second wave of the pandemic. The impact of the current wave of the pandemic on supply chains has been limited as both state administrations and businesses were prepared to deal with challenges seen in the previous two occasions. Around 40% of goods shipments above ₹50,000 is inter-state.