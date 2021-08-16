New Delhi: Daily average e-way bills generated for goods shipment within and across the states remained steady in the first 15 days of August compared to the levels seen a month ago, showed data released by GSTN on Monday.

Data for August so far showed 2 million e-way bills have been generated a day on an average, the same level seen in the entire July. In the first fortnight of August, over 30 million e-way bills were raised. In June, the daily average was at 1.8 million.

E-way bill generation improved in June and July after the decline seen in April and May when mobility restrictions were in place in different parts of the country.

The August data suggests the movement of goods across the supply chain is stabilising after the easing of restrictions. In the first fortnight of August, over 30 million e-way bills were raised. In June, the daily average was at 1.8 million.

E-way bill data is regarded by analysts as an indicator of economic activity. Stable goods shipment data for August comes on the back of reports about strong manufacturing output growth in July. Data issued by analytics firm IHS Markit earlier this month showed that purchasing managers’ index (PMI) for the manufacturing sector jumped to 55.3 in July from 48.1 in June. A level above 50 is considered expansion in economic activity and below 50 is considered contraction.

Reflecting the improvement in goods shipment in June, central and state governments collected ₹1.16 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in July. Taxes for sales achieved by businesses in a particular month is collected in the subsequent month. With the improvement in e-way bill generation already seen in July, August revenue receipts from GST could get better and maintain that level in September. GST collection above ₹1 trillion offers comfort to the authorities as it indicates a steady stream of revenue needed for budgeted spending. The finance ministry is of the view that the economy is staging a broad-based economic recovery.

