E-way bill generation remains steady in first half of August

Reflecting the improvement in goods shipment in June, central and state governments collected ₹1.16 trillion in Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue in July. Taxes for sales achieved by businesses in a particular month is collected in the subsequent month. With the improvement in e-way bill generation already seen in July, August revenue receipts from GST could get better and maintain that level in September. GST collection above ₹1 trillion offers comfort to the authorities as it indicates a steady stream of revenue needed for budgeted spending. The finance ministry is of the view that the economy is staging a broad-based economic recovery.