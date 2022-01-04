NEW DELHI : Electronic permits raised for goods transportation within and across states have shown a dramatic jump in December – after a drop in November – suggesting robust activity in the manufacturing sector.

Data from GSTN, the company that processes GST returns, showed that 71.6 million e-way bills were generated in December, against 61.1 million in November.

An e-way bill is compulsory for shipping goods worth ₹50,000 or more and is taken as a lead indicator by analysts.

The quantum of e-way bills generated in December is also close to the level seen in October at 73.5 million, which led to the second-highest GST revenue collections in November at ₹1.31 trillion since the rollout of GST in 2017.

The latest e-way bill data backs signals of robust economic activity coming from other indicators like purchase manager’s index--a survey, and exports data for December. According to IHS Markit India Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) released on Monday, India’s manufacturing sector witnessed continued growth in production and new orders in December but at its slowest pace since September, while cost pressures continued to inch up. Manufacturing PMI at 55.5 in December pointed to a robust improvement in overall operating conditions, Mint reported on Monday.

India’s exports too showed robust growth in December. Merchandise exports in December 2021 was $37.29 billion, the highest ever monthly achievement, showing a growth of 37% over $27.22 billion in December 2020 and an increase of 37.5% over $27.11 billion in December 2019, official data showed on Monday.

Besides improved economic activities, what is aiding growth in GST revenue collections is a tightening of compliance requirements and a tech-enabled crackdown down on fake invoice dealers. The finance ministry has already acknowledged that besides economic recovery, anti-evasion activities, especially action against fake billers have been contributing to enhanced GST revenue receipts and that the positive revenue collection trend is expected to continue in the last quarter as well.

One key worry among policymakers is the extent of disruption a third wave of the coronavirus pandemic could pose to economic activities. As per an update from the health ministry, India has over 171,000 active cases and have reported over 482,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Policymakers expect the government’s support to infrastructure investments, boost to manufacturing activities through production linked incentives and improving capacity utilisation in the industry will support economic growth in coming months although the mutation of the coronavirus poses a downside risk.

