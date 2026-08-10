E-way bill generation rises nearly 6% in July, signals steady goods movement

Generation of electronic permits for goods shipments within and across states rose nearly 6% from a year earlier to 139.8 million in July, even as growth slowed sharply from the preceding two months.

The July tally was the second-highest monthly figure on record and marked the fourth consecutive month in which e-way bill generation crossed 130 million, according to data from the goods and services tax (GST) e-way bill system. Sequentially, generation rose 2.21% from 136.8 million in June.The moderation was notable: year-on-year growth in e-way bills had accelerated 14.5% in June and 10.9% in May.

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“India continues on its economic journey. Though supply chains have been hampered by the geopolitical skirmishes, the commerce activity in India marches along at a robust growth pace. It is possible that if the disturbances in the distant neighborhood had been absent, the growth would have been even higher,” said Pankaj Dikshit, executive director, chief AI and data officer at Cygnet.One, a tax technology and digital transformation solutions provider.

“The 5.98% year-on-year rise in e-way bill generation to 139.8 million in July 2026, the second-highest monthly figure on record, reaffirms that the momentum triggered by last September’s GST rate rationalization continues to hold,” said Saurabh Agarwal, tax partner at EY India.

Imports offer a clue E-way bills are required for the movement of goods above a prescribed value threshold and capture transactions involving the transportation of goods across the country. The data is therefore widely tracked as a high-frequency indicator of goods movement, domestic trade and GST compliance.

Agarwal pointed to a strong pick-up in import-linked activity as one possible reason for the sustained volume, with gross GST revenue from imports rising nearly 29% year-on-year in July. He also cited sustained domestic demand and deeper compliance under the GST 2.0 reforms as factors supporting the trend.

“The sequential rise over June points to steady, continuing growth in both consumption and formalisation of trade as the economy heads into the festive season,” Agarwal said.

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The import-linked explanation is supported by recent GST data. Gross GST revenue from imports rose 28.8% year-on-year to ₹66,511 crore in July, while gross domestic GST revenue increased 10.1% to ₹1.45 lakh crore, according to provisional government data.

But the e-way bill numbers should not be treated as a direct proxy for tax collections.

“The e-way bill data also needs to be read alongside GST collections. While higher e-way bill generation generally points to increased movement of taxable goods, it does not necessarily translate one-for-one into higher GST revenue, as the value and tax rates of goods moved can vary, and e-way bills can also cover transactions that do not result in an equivalent increase in tax collections,” said Abhash Kumar, assistant professor of economics at Delhi University.

Compliance changes delayed The July data also comes as the government has deferred changes to the e-way bill system, giving businesses, transporters and GST software providers a reprieve just days before the changes were due to take effect on 1 August.

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The Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) again deferred the changes, which were intended to tighten compliance and improve the traceability of goods movement through additional validations in the e-way bill system.