E-way bill spike in March hints at further growth in GST collection

The improvement in GST revenue collection comes as good news for policymakers as it eases the pressure on revenue mobilisation through non-tax revenue measures such as divestment and proves to be a relief to state governments that are likely to lose GST compensation from June. This trend is also likely to be a key input for the central and state governments while considering further rationalisation in the GST slabs and rates for revenue augmentation. Two ministerial panels appointed by the GST Council are currently working on GST rate rationalisation and on improving the efficiency and productivity of the indirect tax system.