E-way bills hit record 90.9 mn in March on surge in biz activity3 min read . Updated: 06 Apr 2023, 11:51 PM IST
GSTN data shows that 57.8 million e-way bills were generated in March for goods shipment within states and 33 million permits for inter-state shipments.
NEW DELHI : Electronic permits raised by businesses for moving goods within and across states hit a record 90.9 million in March, indicating robust economic activity in the final month of the financial year, according to data available from GSTN, the company that processes GST returns.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×