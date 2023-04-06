E-way bills hit record 90.9 mn in March on surge in biz activity

Archit Gupta, founder and CEO of Clear, a business-to-business fintech software as a service (SaaS) company, said that the over 90 million e-way bills in March and the revenue collected in March of ₹1.6 trillion (relating to February sales), the second highest since April 2022 GST revenue receipts, indicated two things: “For one, businesses are pushing themselves to achieve year-end sales targets and fulfil orders, and this is apparent in the number of e-way bills issued. Secondly, there are stringent anti-evasion measures by the GST mobile squad that weed out defaulters and urge taxpayers and transporters to comply," Gupta said.