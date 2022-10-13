E-way bills shoot up to record high2 min read . Updated: 13 Oct 2022, 11:23 PM IST
The trend of improving trade in goods is in line with the manufacturing PMI data for September from S&P Global
NEW DELHI : Electronic permits for transporting goods within and across states (e-way bills) shot up to a record high of over 84 million in September, signalling a strong boost to economic activity in the festive season.