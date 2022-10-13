E-way bills shoot up to record high

On 30 September, RBI expressed optimism that urban consumption was being lifted by discretionary spending ahead of the festival season, and rural demand was gradually improving while investment demand was gaining traction. According to the central bank, India’s economy is expected to grow 7% this fiscal. The International Monetary Fund has already cautioned that 2023 could be worse than 2022, even as central banks in many countries raise interest rates to combat inflation. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in Washington DC that the next Union budget would have to be “carefully structured" to sustain growth and contain inflation.

