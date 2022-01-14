New Delhi: E-way bills generated early in January showed a moderation amid rising cases of coronavirus infections and local mobility restrictions at different parts of the country, showed data from GSTN, the company that processes tax returns.

In the first week of January two million electronic permits were raised a day on an average compared to 2.3 million daily average permits raised in December. Taxes for January transactions will be collected in February.

Electronic permits for goods shipment within and across states had seen a sustained improvement after the drop seen in the beginning of the current financial year during the second wave of the pandemic and peaked in the run upto the festive season at 2.37 million a day on an average in October. That had led to the second highest Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenue collection in November at ₹1.31 trillion.

With the rise in coronavirus infections, several large state economies including Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu have reimposed some mobility curbs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday urged state chief ministers to ensure that that livelihood and economic activities are least impacted by the mobility restrictions meant to fight back the current wave of the pandemic. India reported over 154,000 new cases on Friday, showing a 3.48% jump in active cases to 1.2 million.

Rating agencies are closely watching the emerging situation. “We had forecast a 9% GDP growth for FY22, but given the unfolding pandemic situation, we see a mild downside to this estimate. Contact intensive service sectors like entertainment, air travel etc are sure to face a drop in demand" said Aditi Nayar Chief Economist at ICRA Ltd.

CRISIL Ltd. chief economist D K Joshi said that the emerging pandemic situation has posed a downside risk to the rating agency’s earlier forecast of 9.5% growth for this fiscal.

A moderation in consumption in the fourth quarter would be of concern to policy makers betting on a 9.2% gross domestic product (GDP) growth this fiscal forecast in the first advance estimate released last week. It also indicated that household expenditure, the biggest driver of growth, is unlikely to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year. Private final consumption expenditure projected at ₹8 trillion this fiscal, will cross the level seen in FY21 of 7.5 trillion but not scale the ₹8.3 trillion seen in FY20. Besides, experience during the earlier waves of the pandemic had shown that uncertainty about incomes and livelihoods forces people to save cash rather than to spend.

Tax collection, however, is a function of not just economic activity but compliance improvement too. Central and state authorities have been tightening rules relating to reporting obligations and availability of tax credit to buyers in cases where the seller has not met the reporting and tax payment obligations. This trend is set to continue given that states would not be getting GST compensation from the central government from June this year. The over 71 million e-way bills raised in December, an improvement over 61.1 million seen in November, however, could boost revenue collections in January.

