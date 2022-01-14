E-way bills show moderation in early January

A moderation in consumption in the fourth quarter would be of concern to policy makers betting on a 9.2% gross domestic product (GDP) growth this fiscal forecast in the first advance estimate released last week. It also indicated that household expenditure, the biggest driver of growth, is unlikely to surpass pre-pandemic levels this year. Private final consumption expenditure projected at ₹8 trillion this fiscal, will cross the level seen in FY21 of 7.5 trillion but not scale the ₹8.3 trillion seen in FY20. Besides, experience during the earlier waves of the pandemic had shown that uncertainty about incomes and livelihoods forces people to save cash rather than to spend.