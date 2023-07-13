Excess tax credit use to spur automatic notices2 min read 13 Jul 2023, 12:36 AM IST
The move has the potential to boost tax collections as businesses and traders may have to use cash payments where tax credits cannot be used.
Businesses paying off their goods and services tax (GST) liability using tax credits way more than they are eligible for as decided by the indirect tax body’s IT systems will get auto-generated notices seeking explanations, according to a GST Council decision on Tuesday.
