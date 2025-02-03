Economy
Excessive rupee volatility may impact trade, but remains a free-float currency: Finance secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey
Summary
- The Indian rupee tumbled to a record low against the US dollar amid global trade tensions, but the government is not worried, emphasizing the currency’s free-floating nature and the RBI’s role in managing volatility.
NEW DELHI : Finance and revenue secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey emphasized on Monday that the Indian rupee remains a free-floating currency and the government is not alarmed by exchange rate fluctuations, which are driven by cross-border capital flows.
