Exchange rate policy seeks to prevent excessive  volatility:  Das

Das also made it clear that RBI is in the market on a day-to-day basis, and the RBI’s exchange rate policy is aimed at preventing excessive volatility of the Indian rupee and anchoring expectations around the depreciation of the rupee. The Indian currency has moved in an “orderly" fashion against the dollar so far in this financial year and is reflecting global and domestic fundamentals, he added. Das was speaking at a function organized by the Fixed Income Money Market And Derivatives Association of India.

