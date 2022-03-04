Excise duty and customs collections contracted sharply in December and January from a year ago due to cuts in taxes on fuel and edible oil imports, latest government figures showed.

However, when it comes to the overall gross tax revenue, better-than-expected collection of goods and services tax (GST) is likely to compensate for any shortfall in excise duty and customs receipts, economists said.

Gross tax revenue in January contracted by 4.4%, led by a 24% decline in excise duty revenue and a 36% decline in customs duty collections, data released by the controller general of accounts showed.

In the case of excise duty, as against a 23.2% growth in collections in the April- November period, growth in collections moderated to 9.5% by the end of January. With a revenue of ₹3.01 trillion up to January, another ₹93,000 crore needs to be collected in the last two months of this fiscal to meet the revised estimate target of ₹3.94 trillion. It means that an average of ₹46,000 crore will be needed in February and March as against a monthly average of ₹30,000 crore till January.

However, the March collection in excise duty at ₹75,522 crore in 2020-21 was nearly double the February figure of ₹38,666 crore, suggesting that the higher-than-usual collection in the last month of the fiscal may narrow the distance between the actual revenue and the target.

“During quarter-ends or year-ends, businesses tend to push products to their stockists, which drives up diesel demand," said an official with a fuel retailer. The target for FY22 was revised up from ₹3.35 trillion calculated in the budget estimates last year.

Madan Sabnavis, chief economist, Bank of Baroda pointed out that the moderation due to cuts in excise on diesel and petrol in November will continue. “The trend of moderation in revenue in excise duty will continue. That’s why FY23 budget has a lower amount compared with FY22," he said.

The Centre had in November cut excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹5 and ₹10, respectively, to lessen the burden of rising international crude oil prices on consumers and aid demand. The finance ministry had estimated the duty cost to the exchequer close to ₹60,000 crore. The excise duty on petrol now stands at ₹27.98 per litre and that on diesel at ₹22.83 per litre.

A one-rupee cut in excise duty on petrol costs the exchequer ₹4,000-5,000 crore, while the same for diesel costs ₹14,000-15,000 crore. In the case of customs duty, the mop-up has halved from nearly 100% growth reported up to November to 56% by January-end. The December and January period reported a 22% decline in customs collections.

The government had in December cut the basic customs duty on refined palm oil to 12.5% from 17.5% as part of efforts to increase domestic supplies and bring down the retail prices of the cooking oil. Also, last month, the government brought down the effective duty on crude palm oil import to 5.5% from 8.25% to help check cooking oil prices.

“Whether the FY22 revised estimate for excise duty is met will partly depend on what further duty cuts are announced this month. The decline in customs mop up has followed from edible oil duty cuts and some fluctuations in gold imports," said Aditi Nayar, chief economist, ICRA. “The gross tax revenues can contract by as much as 18% in Feb-March 2022, and still meet the FY2022 RE, which we expect to be comfortably overshot despite the third wave," added Nayar.

Customs collection is estimated at ₹1.89 trillion for FY22 as per the revised estimates, compared to ₹1.36 trillion estimates earlier. Up to January, the customs collections stand at ₹1.52 trillion, with ₹37,000 crore to be collected in February and March. The Union Budget for FY2023 has forecast a 15% decline in excise duty collections to ₹.3.4 trillion in FY23.

