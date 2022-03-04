Excise, customs collections see sharp decline in Dec-Jan

In the case of excise duty, as against a 23.2% growth in collections in the April- November period, growth in collections moderated to 9.5% by the end of January. With a revenue of ₹3.01 trillion up to January, another ₹93,000 crore needs to be collected in the last two months of this fiscal to meet the revised estimate target of ₹3.94 trillion. It means that an average of ₹46,000 crore will be needed in February and March as against a monthly average of ₹30,000 crore till January.