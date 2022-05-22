This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Sitharaman said that even in November last year, the excise duty reduction of ₹5 per litre in petrol and ₹10 per litre in diesel was entirely made in RIC
A day after the Centre announced excise duty cut in petrol and diesel prices, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday hit back at Opposition's criticism of excise duty cut impacting share of states in central taxes with a clarification.
Rebutting the Opposition's criticism of excise duty cut, the Finance Minister said that ₹8 a litre cut in petrol and ₹6 reduction in diesel have been done in road and infrastructure cess levied on the two fuels, collection on which was never shared with states.
"Basic excise duty (BED), special additional excise duty (SAED), RIC and agriculture & infrastructure development cess (AIDC) together constitute excise duty on petrol and diesel," the FM said in a tweet.
In a series of tweets, Sitharaman pointed out that the excise duty component that has been slashed is not shareable by the state and the Centre bears the full cost.
"Basic excise duty is sharable with states while SAED, RIC and AIDC are non-sharable," Sitharaman tweeted.
The Finance Minister also explained the comparative data on developmental expenditure and subsidies to claim that the Narendra Modi government has spent much more in the last eight years than what the Congress-led UPA did in the 10 years it was in power.
"In contrast, only ₹49.2 lakh crore was spent on developmental expenditure during 2004-2014," she said.
Another "useful fact" as she called it, was that total expenditure incurred by the PM Modi-led government includes ₹24.85 lakh crore spent so far on food, fuel and fertiliser subsidies and ₹26.3 lakh crore on capital creation.
"Over the 10 years of UPA, only ₹13.9 lakh crore was spent on subsidies," Sitharaman added.