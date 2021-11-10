RBI governor sees positive outlook on India's economic growth

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Wednesday said he is seeing a very positive outlook as far as India's growth is concerned, while cautioning about Covid uncertainty. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The recent decision of the central government to cut the excise duty on diesel and petrol is significantly positive for inflation, Das said, adding that food inflation is now under control, but core inflation continues to remain elevated.

The recent decision of the central government to cut the excise duty on diesel and petrol is significantly positive for inflation, Das said, adding that food inflation is now under control, but core inflation continues to remain elevated.

Inflation in India is mainly caused due to the supply-side factors, which have been addressed by the government, he added.

“The supply-side factors have been addressed by the government, particularly with reference to pulses and edible oils, and now very recently with reference to petrol and diesel. All these have augured well for the inflation scenario.

Shaktikanta Das said market evolution of interest rate seems to be quite orderly, while expressing confidence that adequate forex reserves will given a cushion to deal with volatility.

On the investment scenario, Das said there are signs of investment pick-up and that demand for bank credit will pick up from next year onwards.

