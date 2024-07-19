Exclusive: Karnataka’s migrant base is the most educated, youngest in India
SummaryAs the Congress government in Karnataka mulls a locals-only jobs quota, promising data on the state's migrants could cause it to think twice.
Karnataka’s migrant base is younger and more educated than that of any other state in India, a Mint analysis of granular data from a 2020-21 National Sample Survey shows. A quarter of people who have moved to Karnataka from outside the state are graduates or above. The median age of those who have migrated to the state for employment-related reasons is 30, the lowest of any state.