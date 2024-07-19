Exclusive: Karnataka’s migrant base is the most educated, youngest in India

Overall, 22.3% of Karnataka’s population comprised such people, but as is the case across the country, most of them migrants from other parts of the state. Just 2.2% of the state's population had come from another state or country. Around 76% of all male migrants from outside Karnataka said they came there for employment and 5.2% said they were there for studies. Among female migrants, 51% had come to the state after marriage, 16.8% for a job-related reason, and 3.3% for studies.