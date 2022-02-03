Exim Bank extends a $500 million credit line to Sri Lanka

MUMBAI : Export-Import Bank of India (Exim Bank) on Thursday said it has, on behalf of the government of India, extended a line of credit of $500 million to the government of the socialist republic of Sri Lanka for financing purchase of petroleum products.

The agreement to this effect, was signed by S. R. Attygalle, secretary, ministry of finance, government of the socialist republic of Sri Lanka and Gaurav Singh Bhandari, chief general manager, Exim Bank, in the presence of the minister of finance of Sri Lanka, Basil Rajapaksa and the high commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Gopal Baglay, in Colombo.

“With the signing of the above line of credit (LoC) agreement for $500 million, Exim Bank, till date, has extended 10 lines of credit to the government of the socialist republic of Sri Lanka, on behalf of the government of India, taking the total value of LoCs extended to $2.18 billion. Projects covered under the LoCs includes supply of petroleum products, railway projects, defence and infrastructure projects," it said.

With the signing of this LoC agreement, Exim Bank has now in place 276 lines of credit, covering 61 countries in Africa, Asia, Latin America and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), with credit commitments of around $27.84 billion, available for financing exports from India. Besides promoting India’s exports, Exim Bank's LoCs enable demonstration of Indian expertise and project execution capabilities in emerging markets, it said.

