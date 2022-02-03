Exim Bank extends a $500 million credit line to Sri Lanka

“With the signing of the above line of credit (LoC) agreement for $500 million, Exim Bank, till date, has extended 10 lines of credit to the government of the socialist republic of Sri Lanka, on behalf of the government of India, taking the total value of LoCs extended to $2.18 billion. Projects covered under the LoCs includes supply of petroleum products, railway projects, defence and infrastructure projects," it said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}