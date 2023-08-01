NEW DELHI : The government is considering a proposal to allow existing advanced chemistry cell ( ACC ) battery storage projects to apply for unutilized capacity under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the sector, two people aware of the matter said.

At a 24 July meeting, some industry executives proposed allowing brownfield projects to apply for the capacity not allotted to greenfield projects, according to the people cited above. Currently, only greenfield projects are eligible for the scheme.

The 20 gigawatt hours (GWh) fell vacant after Hyundai Global Motors Co. Ltd, which was selected for the scheme, withdrew its proposal last year. The development followed after South Korean automobile giant Hyundai Motor Co. denied any links with Hyundai Global Motors. In July last year, the government signed agreements with selected applicants other than Hyundai Global Motors, leaving the 20GWh capacity unallocated.

Initially, Rajesh Exports Ltd and Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd were awarded a capacity of 5GWh each and Ola Electric Mobility Pvt. Ltd and Hyundai Global Motors Co. Ltd were awarded 20GWh each.

“There is a view of some stakeholders that existing players should also get a subsidy, while some others are of the view that the incentive should be provided only to new players. So, there is a discussion whether it should be allowed only for greenfield projects or brownfield projects as well," said one of the two people.

The second person added that the suggestion would be considered by the government, along with other suggestions given by the industry stakeholders.

The industry remains divided over the quantum of capacity allocation. Some said the minimum capacity to be allocated should be 10GWh, while others wanted it lower. Currently, the selected applicant will have to set up a facility with a minimum capacity of 5GWh.

“There were talks on the minimum capacity. Some said to allow 1GWh or 3GWh, while others said it should 10GWh. The government has received all these suggestions, and it is considering all these suggestions," said the second person.

The ministry of heavy industries, which supervises the ACC PLI scheme, will consult other ministries also regarding the suggestions, and the process for finalizing the bidding process will take time, the person added.

Queries emailed to the heavy industries ministry remained unanswered till press time.

On 20 July, the government announced the re-bidding of the ₹18,100-crore PLI scheme to boost local battery cell production.

“With this auctioning process, prospective applicants can submit their bids to set up domestic manufacturing facilities for advanced chemistry cells, which will help them qualify for incentives under the ACC PLI scheme. The initiative is aligned with the Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat by increasing reliance on domestic manufacturing, reducing dependence on imports, and thereby creating more job opportunities for fellow Indians," said an official statement on 20 July.

