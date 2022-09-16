Expect CPI inflation to be as high as 7.4% in Sept: Morgan Stanley

“We believe that in the review on September 30, the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) is likely to increase the repo rate 50bp, to 5.9%, with an unchanged stance. We were earlier expecting a 35bp increase, however, sticky inflation and the continued hawkish stance of DM central banks, warrant continued front loading of rate hikes, in our view. Market pricing is expecting a repo rate hike of a similar magnitude, 50 bps," Morgan Stanley said. The MPC will meet again from 28 to 30 September.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}