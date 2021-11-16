Morgan Stanley maintains a constructive view on Indian economy and “expects a full-fledged growth recovery with all drivers firing". In a note, Morgan Stanley economists Upasana Chachra and Bani Gambhir said they expect consumption recovery to pick up pace from 1Q22 and private capex recovery to follow in H22.

Inflation, however, is expected to be sticky around the 5% mark in 2022, even as it is likely to remain within the RBI’s target band of 2-6%. The economists see normalization in RBI monetary policy to begin from December 2021 with reverse repo hikes and see the possibility of repo rate hikes from February 2022.

“We expect a full-fledged growth recovery with all drivers firing and macro stability indicators remaining in the comfort range. We believe that a pickup in investments underpinned by structural reforms will help to create a virtuous cycle of sustained high productive growth," they said.

“We expect consumption to strengthen further because we expect that the entire eligible population will be fully vaccinated in early 1Q22, which would pave the way for a broader consumption recovery in both goods and services," they added.

Here are some highlights from the Morgan Stanley report:

Morgan Stanley says risks from external factors are skewed to the downside. “We expect risks to emanate from management of Covid, the pace of reaching full vaccination for the adult population, threats from new variants, and/or vaccine efficacy. Prolonged supply-side disruptions leading to a further surge in global commodity prices may accentuate upside risks to the inflation outlook, which may in turn impair growth projections. On the external front, apart from Covid-related disruptions, risks could emerge from a slowdown in global growth, and risk aversion in capital markets in response to faster-than-expected changes in global inflation and the monetary policy trajectory," the economists said.

“We expect public capex to do the heavy lifting initially as demand conditions stabilize. The centre's capex has remained robust with growth tracking at 38.3% in F22to date. The state capex trend has also started to improve since March 2021. The key emphasis is on capital formation because of its multiplier effect on other sectors of the economy. Rising capex ratios would significantly lift employment prospects and boost income and consumption growth, ushering in a virtuous cycle of growth and productivity," the report said.

“Exports have been the primary driver lifting growth for India from pandemic lows, along with government capital formation. Indeed, India’s exports have outperformed, rising above pre-pandemic levels and leading the economic recovery."

However, the economists noted, higher inflation could lead to tightening of financial conditions at a faster than warranted pace, which would further lead to a slower growth outcome.

For F2023, Morgan Stanley expects Indian economy to grow at 7.8% in base case scenario and 8.6% in bull case. And for F2024E, 7.2% in base case and 7.9% in bull case.

