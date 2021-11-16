Morgan Stanley says risks from external factors are skewed to the downside. “We expect risks to emanate from management of Covid, the pace of reaching full vaccination for the adult population, threats from new variants, and/or vaccine efficacy. Prolonged supply-side disruptions leading to a further surge in global commodity prices may accentuate upside risks to the inflation outlook, which may in turn impair growth projections. On the external front, apart from Covid-related disruptions, risks could emerge from a slowdown in global growth, and risk aversion in capital markets in response to faster-than-expected changes in global inflation and the monetary policy trajectory," the economists said.

