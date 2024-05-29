Expert View | India's FY24 GDP growth to hit 8%; Infra investments to exceed consumption in FY25: DBS Bank's Radhika Rao
Senior Economist and Executive Director Radhika Rao of DBS Bank has pegged the full year FY24 GDP growth rate at eight per cent
India's gross domestic product (GDP) for the January-March quarter of fiscal 2023-24 (Q4FY24) and the full year (FY24) will be released on Friday, May 31. The macroeconomic data will come only days ahead of the high-stakes Lok Sabha election results 2024, which are due on June 4.