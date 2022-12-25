Healthy economic growth of India, more FDI equity inflow in 2023, say experts2 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 01:54 PM IST
- India has registered its highest-ever total FDI inflows of $84.84 billion in 2021-22
Despite the Russia-Ukraine war, US monetary policy, and other global uncertainties, the Indian economy is projected to remain healthy. India may attract the eyes of overseas investors in 2023 as well on account of measures such as the rollout of the production-linked incentive (PLI) schemes and the projection of healthy economic growth.