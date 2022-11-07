Explained: How rising US bond yields affect India

Inflation in the US has been on a steady rise, touching 8.2% in September. To counter this, the US Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates aggressively. Fed rates are currently in the range of 3.75-4%, and is expected to approach 4.4% by early next year. Thus, the quantitative restrictions approach adopted by the Fed to counter multi-decade high inflation has resulted in the bond yield on US 10-year bonds surging to 4.163% on 4 November from 1.512% on 2 January. In India, benchmark bond yield has increased to 7.469% on 4 November from 6.46% in early January.

