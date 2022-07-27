Explained: IMF’s gloom over India’s growth

IMF’s India forecast is among the most optimistic ones so far. The RBI has projected economy’s growth for 2022-23 at 7.2%, while the Asian Development Bank last week lowered the forecast for India to 7.2% from 7.5%. Morgan Stanley has also pegged India’s GDP growth at 7.2%. Despite the growth forecast downgrade, India will remain one of the fastest growing key economies in the world in FY23 and FY24, with China’s growth estimated to slow to 3.3% in 2022 and the US to 2.2%, according to the IMF.

