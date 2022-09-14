Explained: The RBI’s food inflation challenge

After declining for three consecutive months, retail inflation rose in August to 7% from 6.71% in July. While the rise in headline inflation is small, inflation in food and beverage was a much higher 7.57%. The rise was mainly driven by cereals and products, whose inflation rose to a 103-month high of 9.57%, while inflation for vegetables and spices remained in double digits. In contrast, core inflation inched up only 6 basis points to 6.01%, which may not offer much relief, as the Reserve Bank of India’s rate-setting panel is mandated to take headline inflation into account for its monetary policy decisions.

