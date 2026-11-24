The suspension of a trade restriction China had put on exports of rare earth minerals like gallium, germanium, antimony and certain superhard-material products to the US in 2025, which was set to expire this Friday, has now been extended by Beijing till Jan 27, 2027. This comes ahead of Xi Jinping's US trip next month, where he will attend the G20 summit.

This comes in the wake of APAC meetings held in China's Shenzhen which saw the participation of US President Donald Trump.

In the recent weeks, both countries have acted to ensure previous agreements are extended, with both also announcing that they would keep tariffs and trade curbs paused.

In the latest development, China has extended the suspension of restrictions on exports of gallium, germanium, antimony and certain other materials to the United States. This move does give businesses greater visibility over supplies of materials that are critical for EV batteries, semiconductor manufacturing, and other such industries.

This repeated need to negotiate extensions and address restrictions on exports highlight the uncertainty businesses have faced when it comes to managing their supply chains. They cannot undo the supply-chain changes they have made when restrictions are relaxed, while also having to protect themselves against future disruptions.

The scale of that adjustment is visible in trade data. According to the McKinsey Global Institute’s 2026 update on global trade, US imports from China fell by about $130 billion in 2025. Alternative suppliers replaced roughly two-thirds of the lost imports, leaving a net decline of around $50 billion.

The replacement does not mean that these companies were able to fund cheaper or equivalent sources. As per the McKinsey report, laptops imported from ASEAN economies were, on average, 20% more expensive per unit than those previously imported from China.

The costs of finding new suppliers can also extend beyond the price of the goods themselves. Research published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, examining the 2018–19 US-China trade conflict, found that tariff-exposed American firms shifted imports away from China towards other Asian countries. The probability of ending a relationship with a Chinese supplier increased by 82%, while the probability of establishing a new relationship with an Asian supplier outside China nearly doubled.

The adjustment did take time, with firms taking three years on average to find a new Asian supplier. The research also revealed that affected companies increased their use of credit lines by 0.7 percentage points and paid interest-rate premiums of up to 18 basis points on new loans, indicating that supply-chain changes could create additional financing needs.

While these findings are not a direct measurement of what companies spent during the latest trade tensions, they do illustrate why switching suppliers is not simply a matter of placing orders in another country. Companies may need to identify and vet suppliers, test products, adapt logistics, arrange financing and establish new commercial relationships.

For businesses, the latest extension of China's export restrictions may ease immediate concerns about access to some critical materials. But it does not remove the uncertainty surrounding future trade policy or the possibility of renewed restrictions.