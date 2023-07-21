Explained: Why has the US not slipped into a recession yet? What are the odds of a US recession in the near term?5 min read 21 Jul 2023, 03:04 PM IST
Chatter about a US recession is fading as experts believe the possibility is feeble. The yield curve inversion is not seen as a reliable predictor this time. The US Fed's rate hikes have not led to a recession due to the real Fed Funds Rate remaining below previous cycles.
Chatter about the US slipping into a recession in the near future is slowly fading away. Since the Fed started raising interest rates last year, many people have been worried about a coming recession in the US and its ramification on the global economy.
