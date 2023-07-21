Chatter about the US slipping into a recession in the near future is slowly fading away. Since the Fed started raising interest rates last year, many people have been worried about a coming recession in the US and its ramification on the global economy.

But many experts now believe that the possibility of a US recession in the near future is feeble.

Madhavi Arora, Lead Economist at the brokerage firm Emkay Global Financial Services pointed out that a recession in the US has not yet occurred, and recent inflation and payroll data also make it likely that the US will avoid one, or that it will be a very mild one if it does occur.

Arora said so even as she highlighted that it has been one of the most widely expected recessions ever. "Median forecast probability has not dropped below 60 per cent since October 2022, and the yield curve has stayed inverted since July 2022," she said.

The yield curve inversion is considered a reliable predictor of an impending recession. Yield curve inversion occurs when the interest rates on long-term bonds are lower than the rates on short-term bonds. This indicates a lack of confidence in the economy's immediate future. Historically, yield curve inversions have often preceded economic recessions.

Goldman Sachs Group strategists think it is misleading this time!

As per a Bloomberg report, Jan Hatzius, the chief economist at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said the US economy has a better chance of avoiding a recession in the next 12 months. Hatzius cut his assessment of the probability of a recession to 20 per cent from 25 per cent, following a lower-than-expected inflation report, Bloomberg reported.

"We don’t share the widespread concern about yield curve inversion. This time things are different. That’s because the term premium is well below its long-term average, so it takes fewer expected rate cuts to invert the curve. In addition, as inflation cools, it opens a plausible path to the Federal Reserve easing up on interest rates without triggering a recession," Bloomberg quoted Hatzius saying so.

Why has a US recession not occurred yet despite aggressive rate hikes?

The US Fed has been hiking rates for over a year now but this has not been able to deal a hard blow to the economy because the real Fed Funds Rate still remains below the rates seen in the past rate hike cycles that led to recessions.

"Monetary policy has only just turned restrictive, and is still far lower than in previous hiking cycles. Despite the Fed having hiked rates by 500bps in under 12 months, one of the sharpest rate cycles ever, the real Fed Funds Rate only turned positive in March and remains well below the real rate seen in past Fed hiking cycles that led to recessions," said Arora.

Arora pointed out that financial conditions have also eased in 2023, with the stock market rallying, credit spreads narrowing, and corporate yields and mortgage rates declining, thus helping offset some of the Fed’s tightening.

Arora pointed out another important factor. She said the scale of the Fed’s pandemic-era quantitative easing, which is only now beginning to unwind. The Fed’s balance sheet remains nearly 80 per cent larger than it was pre-pandemic, and even though periodic quantitative tightening is sucking out liquidity, the sheer size of those operations means that it will take a lot of time, at the current pace, to get back to pre-pandemic levels.

Due to the pandemic-era fiscal stimulus, households received a significant income boost. They have been using these savings to support their spending ever since. As per Arora, this has been one of the major reasons for the US economy’s resilience, although these savings are now close to drying up.

What are the odds of a US recession?

Arora finds the prevailing cycle an uncommon one and expects an unorthodox result.

"This has been a very unorthodox cycle, and so we should expect an unorthodox result – a mild recession, with unusually low job losses, where certain sectors may contract sharply but the overall economy will possibly sail through," Arora said.

"As we come towards the end of the Fed’s hiking cycle, it is possible that the US avoids a recession completely, or that we see a very narrow one, with specific sectors possibly seeing larger contractions, and with low job losses that will make it quite similar to a soft landing," said Arora.

Sharad Chandra Shukla, Director at Mehta Equities is of the view that the US economy remains resilient, and the possibility of a recession is beginning to recede. However, the risk of the US facing a recession is still not ruled out.

"Despite recession predictions, it did not materialize in the first half of 2023. Both inflation and unemployment rates remained low, indicating that the possibility of the US economy going into recession has receded," Shukla said.

"The US Fed has raised its key interest rate by 5 per cent since March 2022 and signalled two more hikes in the future. The primary objective being bring inflation to a 2 per cent level. This will impact the US economic growth. Fed has stated that the current policy has not done enough to combat inflation," Shukla added.

Aditya Gore, Head of international coverage and research at Nuvama Fixed Income Advisory believes the risk of recession is not imminent now given the recent data from the US.

Harsimran Sahni, EVP- Head Treasury at Anand Rathi Global Finance said that the significant yield curve inversion in the US can be a consequence of investors locking in higher duration yields now that are the highest levels seen in almost a decade.

Sahni observed that the unprecedented rate hike cycle which started 16 months back is taking a little longer this time to hit the economy as the balance sheets, both at the individual and corporate level, were financed at much lower levels.

"The effect of higher rates will be felt when these borrowings come to refinance," said Sahni.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts and broking companies, not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.