Explained | Why US Fed meeting outcome tonight matters more than any FOMC decision in last 3 years

The US Federal Reserve will announce its decision on setting interest rates for the world's largest economy on Wednesday, 16 September. The US markets are betting the central bank will pull the trigger on a rate-hike to tackle surging inflation, news agency AFP reported.

Advertisement

The US central bank's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC), with its 12 voting members, will announce its decision after a two-day meeting on Wednesday at 2:00 pm (ET) which is 11:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST).

The world's largest economy has been dealing with years of higher-than-target inflation, and prices have surged in the wake of US President Donald Trump's war on Iran, his signature tariff policies and the ongoing AI boom.

At its last meeting in July, a quarter of the committee’s voting members dissented, calling for an immediate rate hike instead of keeping rates unchanged. Since then, other policymakers, including Fed Chair Kevin Warsh, have hinted that if inflation does not meaningfully slow, the Fed may need to intervene.

Advertisement

Tonight's Fed meeting outcome is being closely watched. Not merely for the size of any rate move, but also for what it says about the direction of US monetary policy after years of uncertainty over inflation, interest rates and the longer-term cost of money.

First rate increase since 2023? Markets are widely expecting the Fed to raise its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 3.75%-4%. If this happens, this would be first rate increase since 2023. A Reuters poll found 85% of economists expected such a move, while many economists also anticipated at least one additional hike by March 2027.

In 2023, the US Federal Reserve raised its benchmark federal funds rate four times, each by 25 basis points (0.25 percentage point). The final hike from 5.25% to 5.50% was in July that year.

Advertisement

However, inflation has now remained above the Fed's 2% target for more than five years, with the war in the Middle East serving as the latest driver of higher prices.

Midterm Elections in November The Fed meeting comes at a politically sensitive time for the United States. Americans will vote in the 2026 midterm elections on November.

All 435 House seats and 35 Senate seats are being contested. The Fed meeting matters since monetary policy, inflation, borrowing costs and political pressure are colliding in an election year. Reuters has specifically noted the political pressure surrounding the Fed, including President Trump’s calls for lower rates, as the midterms approach.

Also Read | Gold and silver prices rise on MCX ahead of US Fed policy decision

That timing matters because interest rates and inflation are directly connected to voters’ economic experience. Higher borrowing costs can affect mortgages, credit, business investment and consumer spending, while persistent inflation can squeeze household purchasing power.

Advertisement

Reuters poll on the upcoming ​CPI data predicted a 0.4% month-on-month rise after a 0.1% increase in July. Inflation on a year-over-year basis is expected to hold steady ​at 3.4%.

Inflation as measured ⁠by the Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index remains well above the Fed's 2% target and has stayed there for more than five years. The persistence of above-target inflation is putting political pressure on President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans as they try to keep control of Congress in the midterm elections in November, news agency Reuters said.

$5000 dividend promise? A potential Federal Reserve rate hike contradicts to President Trump's promise of $5,000 for every American. The lack of funding sources and high national debt are clear obstacles ahead of midterm polls in about two months

Advertisement

Last week, speaking at the Republican midterm convention in Dallas, Texas, US President Donald Trump promised to pay a $5000 dividend to all adult US citizens if Republicans retain control of both houses of Congress.

"...Only I can make this promise to you. If Republicans win both the House and the Senate, because of our tremendous economic success, I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States for $5,000," Trump said on Wednesday.

On Sunday, Trump said the United States can afford his promise, "I don't know but it's easy if the Republicans win. $5,000 to all adults in the country and we can easily handle that because we're taking in so much money," Trump told reporters when asked if Congress would need to approve the payments, ​adding that trillions of dollars were coming into the country.

Advertisement

Trump’s announcement also assumes significance ahead of today's Fed decisions, as it creates a direct link among fiscal policy, inflation, Fed rates, and the midterm elections.

Reuters estimates Trump’s proposal could cost about $1.35 trillion, while details on funding and implementation remain unresolved. With the US economy already facing elevated inflation and oil prices above $100 a barrel, Trump has proposed putting thousands of dollars directly into the hands of American adults.

A question that many are asking is how the payments would be funded.

The Warsh Doctrine

Tonight's FOMC decision will be Kevin Warsh's major policy test as Federal Reserve chair. Warsh took charge as Chair of the Federal Reserve of the United States on 22 May, 2026. In the previous FOMC meeting chaired by Warsh, the rates were unchanged.

Advertisement

Markets are therefore watching not only the decision but also whether Warsh follows through on the anti-inflation stance he laid out in his recent Jackson Hole speech.

As things stand, inflation in the US remains elevated, oil has climbed above $100 a barrel, and long-term Treasury yields are close to 5%, news agencies reported. At the same time, President Donald Trump has repeatedly called for lower interest rates.

Oil on the Boil Brent crude has climbed above $100 a barrel, with prices reaching around $108 this week as attacks on energy infrastructure and shipping routes in the Middle East threaten supplies.

The disruption has raised concerns about a prolonged squeeze in global oil markets. This leavers the central bank in a difficult equation. Higher oil prices feed directly into petrol and energy costs and can eventually push up transportation, manufacturing and other prices. If the oil shock persists, US inflation could remain elevated.

Advertisement

So will the US Central Bank raise rates to contain inflation and risk putting additional pressure on economic growth, or will it hold back and risk allowing an energy-driven inflation shock to become more persistent? We will know in few hours from now.

Impact on India

Tonight's Fed meeting matters since monetary policy, inflation, borrowing costs and political pressure are colliding in an election year.

The US Federal Reserve's decision will certainly impact Indian markets. Higher US interest rates can make dollar-denominated assets more attractive, affecting capital flows into emerging markets. A stronger dollar can also put pressure on emerging-market currencies.

Investors in India will certainly be watching the impact on the rupee, Indian equities, government bond yields, foreign portfolio flows, gold and borrowing costs.

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.