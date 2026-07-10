Mint Explainer | Why India is launching an index of services production

The move comes as services contribute more than 53% of India’s gross value added (GVA) and have become the principal driver of growth, investment and exports. Designed as the services sector counterpart of the index of industrial production (IIP), the ISP aims to provide policymakers, businesses and investors with a timely barometer of economic activity while strengthening India’s statistical system. Mint explains why India is launching the index and what it means for the economy: